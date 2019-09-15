No. 5 Baylor Volleyball Sweeps Tennessee in Front of Record-Breaking Crowd

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

WACO, Texas – No. 5 Baylor volleyball (7-0) closed out the Hampton Inn & Suites Waco North Baylor Invitational with a 3-0 sweep of Tennessee (3-4) behind a record-breaking crowd Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16.

BU broke the all-time attendance mark for the third consecutive season on “Pack the House” Night and totaled 3,878 fans for Saturday’s match. The total bested last year’s record of 3,858 against LSU.

The Baylor offense hit over .300 for the third consecutive match, posting a .333 clip and defensively limited Tennessee to a .161 average.

Led by Hannah Lockin’s fourth double-double of the season, the Bears swept their fifth opponent and first at home to win the tournament title.

BU opened the match with an early 6-0 run to go up 12-6 and force the Tennessee timeout. Yossiana Pressley and Shelly Stafford paced the offense with four kills apiece, and the defense posted three blocks to take the opener, 25-18.

BU fell behind 11-9 after a Lady Vol service ace in set two, but the Bears came back with a 6-2 run to take the 15-13 lead at the media timeout. Marieke van der Mark’s third kill of the match gave Baylor the 2-0 lead, 25-17.

The Bears led a balanced offensive attack in set three. With three players posting three kills each, Baylor closed out the match on a 6-2 run for the sweep at home, 25-16.



