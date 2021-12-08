WACO, TX — On Wednesday, the No. 5 Baylor Women’s Basketball team extended its current winning streak to six games with a 94-40 win over Alcorn State.

NaLyssa Smith added another double-double as she continues to lead the country with nine on the season. She finished the game with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

It wasn’t all positive though, as Queen Ego had to be helped off the court. Nicki Collen called it an ankle sprain and said they will be careful in terms of when they decide to bring her back.

The Bears are now off until December 19, when they will take on Michigan at noon in the Mohegan Sun Arena.