No. 5 MT Blows Past Gonzaga in ITA Kick-Off Opener

By: Cody Soto

WACO, Texas – No. 5 Baylor men’s tennis (4-0) rolled in singles action to take a 4-0 win over Gonzaga (2-2) in its ITA Kick-Off opener on Saturday at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor improved to 19-0 all-time in ITA Kick-Off matches and advance to face Louisville in Sunday’s championship match. The winner will book a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships next month in Madison, Wis.

20th-ranked Constantin Frantzen and Sven Lah opened doubles action with a quick 6-0 win over No. 57 Sam Feit and Matthew Hollingworth at the top of the lineup for the duo’s third win over a ranked foe. Then, freshmen Finn Bass and Sebastian Nothhaft clinched the opening point with a 6-2 victory at the No. 3 spot.

The Bears took all six opening sets over the Bulldogs, including the lone tiebreaker on court six. 19th-ranked Lah recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Hollingworth on court two, followed by No. 111 Ryan Dickerson’s 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Eric Hadigian at the No. 3 spot.

Down 5-0 in the second set, Bass rallied off seven straight games to take a 6-2, 7-5 win over Vincent Rettke on court four to close out the match.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Baylor has won 35 of its last 36 home matches dating back to 2017, including 20 in a row.

• Baylor is 4-0 in the doubles point and 4-0 when winning the doubles point this season.

• Baylor has swept three of its four opponents this season.

• Baylor improved to 19-0 in ITA Kick-Off matches, advancing to its 10th championship match.

• Three Bears (Dickerson, Bass and Lah) improved to 4-0 in spring singles action.

• Lah and Frantzen improved to 3-1 against ranked opponents in doubles play.

• Baylor leads the all-time series against Gonzaga, 1-0.

STAT OF THE MATCH

20 – the number of consecutive home wins by the Bears.