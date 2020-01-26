No. 5 MT Blows Past Gonzaga in ITA Kick-Off Opener

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

WACO, Texas – No. 5 Baylor men’s tennis (4-0) rolled in singles action to take a 4-0 win over Gonzaga (2-2) in its ITA Kick-Off opener on Saturday at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor improved to 19-0 all-time in ITA Kick-Off matches and advance to face Louisville in Sunday’s championship match. The winner will book a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships next month in Madison, Wis.

20th-ranked Constantin Frantzen and Sven Lah opened doubles action with a quick 6-0 win over No. 57 Sam Feit and Matthew Hollingworth at the top of the lineup for the duo’s third win over a ranked foe. Then, freshmen Finn Bass and Sebastian Nothhaft clinched the opening point with a 6-2 victory at the No. 3 spot.

The Bears took all six opening sets over the Bulldogs, including the lone tiebreaker on court six. 19th-ranked Lah recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Hollingworth on court two, followed by No. 111 Ryan Dickerson’s 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Eric Hadigian at the No. 3 spot.

Down 5-0 in the second set, Bass rallied off seven straight games to take a 6-2, 7-5 win over Vincent Rettke on court four to close out the match.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Baylor has won 35 of its last 36 home matches dating back to 2017, including 20 in a row.

• Baylor is 4-0 in the doubles point and 4-0 when winning the doubles point this season.

• Baylor has swept three of its four opponents this season.
• Baylor improved to 19-0 in ITA Kick-Off matches, advancing to its 10th championship match.

• Three Bears (Dickerson, Bass and Lah) improved to 4-0 in spring singles action.

• Lah and Frantzen improved to 3-1 against ranked opponents in doubles play.

• Baylor leads the all-time series against Gonzaga, 1-0.

STAT OF THE MATCH

20 – the number of consecutive home wins by the Bears.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Outmatched Quiz

Upcoming Events