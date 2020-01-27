No. 5 MT Closes out Louisville in ITA Kick-Off Finale

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

WACO, Texas – No. 5 Baylor men’s tennis (5-0) rallied past Louisville (5-1) for a 4-1 win in the ITA Kick-Off championship match on Sunday afternoon at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor improved to 20-0 all-time in ITA Kick-Off matches and booked a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Madison, Wis.

Sophomore Finn Bass and freshman Sebastian Nothhaft opened doubles play with a quick 6-0 victory over David Mizrahi and Alex Wesbrooks on court three. Then, 20th-ranked Constantin Frantzen and Sven Lah clinched the opening point with a 6-3 victory at the top of the lineup.

The Cardinals rallied early in singles play, taking four of six opening sets from the Bears. However, Baylor got its first singles point on the board when 19th-ranked Lah posted a 6-3, 6-1 win over Sergio Hernandez on court two, and then Bass rallied for a 6-0, 7-5 victory over David Mizrahi at the No. 4 spot.

Despite coming back from a late 5-1 deficit, No. 111 Ryan Dickerson dropped his first match of the spring season with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Fabian Salle on court three for the Cardinals’ lone point of the match.

Dropping the first set, Nothhaft didn’t flinch and came back for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory at the No. 6 spot to clinch the match for the Bears.