No. 5 Texas A&M Orange Bowl Champs

WACO, TX — The Aggies topped off their record breaking season, by beating University of North Carolina in the Orange Bowl 41-27. Texas A&M’s defense held the Tar Heels to a total of 90 rushing yards, and their offense was just as explosive, combining for 457 total yards on offense, including three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

“Just looking back to starting that UCLA game,” Kellen Mond said. “To finish four years later Orange Bowl Champs, it’s a phenomenal feeling, I’m thankful for the path I’ve gone through at Texas A&M.”

“The seniors I’ll say a special thank you to,” Jimbo Fisher said. “They gave me their hearts, they gave me their souls, they bought into everything we did.”