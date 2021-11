Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team during the first half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS — Thanksgiving Day marked another game and another win for the No. 6 Baylor Bears as they beat VCU 69-61 to advance to the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Matthew Mayer led the Bears in scoring with 15 points, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua matched a career high with 13 points as Scott Drew’s team moved to 6-0 on the season.

The Bears will now face Michigan State in Friday’s championship game, which will tip off at 11:00 am on ESPN.