In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Baylor guard James Akinjo (11) and Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) battle for the ball during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS — The No. 6 Baylor Bears completed a successful trip down to the Bahamas by finishing off a title run at the Battle 4 Atlantis with a win over Michigan State, 75-58.

This marks the second time that the Bears have won the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. They also did it in 2016 when they beat Louisville 66-63.

Scott Drew and company will next be in action on December 4 when they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 4:00 pm.