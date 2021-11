Baylor head coach Scott Drew shouts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

PARADISE ISLANDS, BAHAMAS — The No. 6 Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball team continued to roll along in the 2021 season as Scott Drew’s team stayed perfect with a 75-63 win over Arizona State.

It was a balanced offensive effort from the Bears once again, as five different Baylor players finished with double-figure scoring.

With the win, the Bears advance to the winner’s bracket and will take on VCU on Thursday at 4:00 pm.