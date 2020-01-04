No. 6 Baylor Men’s Basketball Opens Conference Play Saturday vs. Texas

WACO, TX – Baylor men’s basketball team opens conference play against the Texas Longhorns, on Saturday at the Ferrell Center. This is the first time since 2013, the Bears are playing their Big 12 opener in Waco.

“When you’re playing in the Big 12, it’s so tough to win on the road,” Scott Drew said. “And that means you have to win your home games.”

The team has put in a lot of extra practice reps individually, and it’s paying off, since they’re sporting a 10-1 record heading into their conference opener.