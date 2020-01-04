No. 6 Lady Bears Recharged for Big 12 Play

WACO, TX – The Lady Bears open conference play tomorrow in Norman, Oklahoma. Baylor has played one game since returning to Waco from Christmas break, that was a necessity to recharge, before the long haul of the season.

“We’re a two semester sport,” Kim Mulkey said. “We start this thing in October, and if you go deep into the playoffs, you don’t finish until April, and I’ve always enjoyed my Christmases at home when I was a player, and when I became a coach, it became really important to me that we try to schedule, where we let them go home.”

Lauren Cox will be playing in her second game, after returning from an injury, and the Lady Bears are thrilled to have her back.