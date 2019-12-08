No. 6 Oklahoma Defeats No. 7 Baylor in Big 12 Championship in OT

WACO, TX – It’s championship Saturday in college football, and the Bears took center stage early on, facing Oklahoma at AT&T Stadium, in the Big 12 Championship. Baylor was forced to endure the unthinkable, having to use all three quarterbacks, after Charlie Brewer was ruled out the remainder of the game, due to a concussion.

“I’m sad obviously that Charlie is hurt,” Matt Rhule said. “I’m sad he didn’t get a chance to play, because he’s one of the main reasons why we’re here.”

Freshman Gerry Bohanon took over under center, who was already battling an injury, and completed 4-of-15 passes for 56 yards and 1 touchdown, along with 15 rushing yards, before leaving the game to prevent further severity of his injury. After Bohanon, freshman Jacob Zeno took over at quarterback, completing 2 of 6 passes for 159 yards and 1 touchdown.

“I was a bit nervous in the beginning,” Jacob Zeno said. “But at the end of the day, it’s just football, so I just went out there and played football.”

