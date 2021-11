WACO, TX — On Wednesday night, the No. 7 Baylor Women’s Basketball team wrapped up its exhibition slate with a 92-37 win over West Texas A&M.

NaLyssa Smith once again paced the Bears on the offensive end, as she nearly outscored the Lady Buffs with 32 points of her own in just 24 minutes.

Next up for Nick Collen and company is the team’s regular season opener against Texas State on November 9 at 7:00 pm.