No. 7 Bears Disappointed in First Half Performance of Sugar Bowl

WACO, TX – It was not a storybook ending for the Baylor Bears, as they lost to Georgia 26-14 in the Sugar Bowl. The Bears finish the season 11-3, which is one victory short from capturing the program’s first ever 12 win season.

“It’s real tough losing a game, especially in your last game,” Denzel Mims said. “Really felt like we had a good chance to win, but we just came out slow the first half, and it hurt us, it hurt us in the end.”

Georgia’s defense lived up to their reputation, limiting the Bears to 61 total rushing yards, and 295 total yards on offense.

“They don’t give you anything free,” Matt Rhule said. “Other than LSU no-one scored more than 20 points on them.”

