Offensive Line Working Towards Cohesion

WACO, TX – The Bears rushed for 27 total yards against the Mountaineers, while Charlie Brewer passed for 229 yards. West Virginia put a lot of pressure on Baylor, as Brewer was sacked six times. However, the offensive line is still getting their feet wet, after missing practice time a few weeks ago, due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

“We are aiming to get more cohesion,” Dave Aranda said. “Just with that group, those five working together, where they see things, communicate things as one, and that was not always there today.”