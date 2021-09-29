Ohtani done on mound in his standout 2-way season for Angels

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Shohei Othani has thrown his final pitch this season for the Los Angeles Angels, and the two-way All-Star will focus on his at-bats in the final few games.

“There’s really nothing left to prove on the mound,” manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday. “He’s exceeded expectations on the mound this year.”

Maddon said it was a mutual decision after a conversation with Ohtani (9-2, 3.18 ERA) that the strong AL MVP candidate not pitch in the season finale Sunday at Seattle.

“It’s really not complicated,” Maddon said. “He’s finished with two really strong outings and there’s really nothing to gain right now,. So it’s probably the best thing to have him not pitch.”

Ohtani, the American League starting pitcher in the All-Star Game and also the leadoff hitter as the designated hitter, struck out 10 batters in each of his final two pitching starts. The last was a no-decision in the home finale against the Mariners on Sunday, when he allowed one run over seven innings.

After missing all of 2019 on the mound following Tommy John surgery, and starting only two games last season, Ohtani pitched 130 1/3 innings in 23 starts this year. The right-handed pitcher struck out 156 batters and walked 44.

Ohtani was in the Angels lineup as the DH on Wednesday night at Texas, the first of five remaining games for Los Angeles. The left-handed hitter went into the game hitting .256 with 45 homers and 98 RBIs.

