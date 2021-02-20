Oklahoma’s New Identity vs. No. 7 Lady Bears

WACO, TX — The Lady Bears face Oklahoma tomorrow, who they already beat this season by 23 points; however, tomorrow won’t be a cake walk. The Sooners are playing better ball as of late, winning their last two games against Iowa State and West Virginia, with a different scheme on offense, after adjusting to their new personnel.

“Mandy Simpson has been out of the lineup for them, so they’re basically like five guards on the perimeter, and they all shoot the three,” Kim Mulkey said. “And that’s a difficult matchup for us, it’s not the traditional matchup that we had back here, when we played them, you know their last two games they’ve beaten Iowa State, and went on road beat West Virginia, so we understand we can’t look at what happened the last game, and think its gonna be the same.”