Old (Brady), Young (Mahomes), Different Super Bowl 55 awaits

TAMPA, Fla. (COVERS) -- In an NFL season constantly clouded by COVID, we're down to two teams -- with Super Bowl odds on the board and getting immediate attention. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers toppled Green Bay in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, while the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs had little trouble with Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game.

The SuperBook's John Murray provided insights on Super Bowl 55 opening lines and early line movement, sharp money and public betting. Covers will update this report with NFL sharp picks vs. public bets and line movement throughout the next two weeks.