“Old School” Lady Bears Snap UConn’s 98-Game Home Win Streak

WACO, TX – The Lady Bears snapped UConn’s 98-game home win streak on Thursday, defeating the Huskies 74-58. Kim Mulkey broke into song in the post game press conference, referencing the song “Old School” by John Conlee. The victory is no doubt a monumental win for the Lady Bears, however, the team has their eye on the big picture.

“We’re trying to win our 10th consecutive Big 12 title,” Kim Mulkey said. “We’re trying to get a good seed in the NCAA tournament, I don’t think there’s one team that’s head and shoulders above anybody, I think there’s about six teams that have the ability, talent and coaching to win it all this year.”