LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX 44) — Two more Texas A&M Aggies are headed to the NFL, as the New York Jets took Michael Clemons with the 117th overall pick and the Los Angeles Chargers took Isaiah Spiller with the 123rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Clemons heads to New York following a season in which he played in 10 games and recorded 32 total tackles and seven sacks.

Meanwhile, Spiller will join the Chargers after he ran for over 1,000 yards for the second straight season. For his career at A&M, he ran for just under 3,000 total yards to go along with 25 touchdowns.

Clemons and Spiller made it four Aggies selected in the first four rounds of the draft . They join Kenyon Green who was a first round draft pick of the Houston Texans and DeMarvin Leal who was a third round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers.