Peeking Ahead at Texas A&M Football’s 2019 Season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — I have taken a look at Texas A&M’s schedule and made my prediction for the 2019 season. The Aggies will take a step forward under Jimbo Fisher, even though the record will look about the same. Their schedule is littered with big-time opponents and National Title contenders.

The Aggies should be 1-0 headed to Clemson to take on the defending National champions which I think will give A&M their first loss of the season. The Aggies will then return home to face Lamar, Auburn and Arkansas. I feel like Auburn or an improved (and motivated) Arkansas team could prove difficult for the Aggies. I think they will finish the month at 3-2.

After a bye week during the first week of October, the Alabama Crimson Tide will roll into College Station carrying a six-game winning streak against A&M and I think that goes to seven with a Bama win. After Alabama they will face off against Ole Miss and Mississippi State. I feel like their record will be 2-1 in October improving to 5-3 on the season.

The Aggies ease into November with UTSA but the competition steps up rapidly with South Carolina, at Georgia and at LSU to finish out the Regular season. I predict the Aggies go 2-2 in this month bringing their regular season record to 7-5. I would not be shocked, at all, if The Aggies spring an upset along the way and finish at 8-4 again, but anything above that would be a monumental accomplishment.

I believe 2019 will be a springboard into 2020 where the Aggies should be big time players on the National Scene.