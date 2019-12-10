Pete Fredenburg Shares Revelation From George Strait Song

WACO, TX – Today, Coach Fredenburg held his final press conference of the year, since their season ended on Saturday, in the NCAA Quarterfinals. Fredenburg shared a personal moment he had on Sunday, while going to church, he turned on the radio and the song “I saw God Today” by George Strait was playing, and it put everything into perspective. He felt emotionally moved, so he shared that moment with his team.

“I said ‘today you can mourn, but understand how blessed you are,'” Pete Fredenburg said. “I mean, we’re at a University that really gives us the opportunity to develop a program like this. You look around at the people you’ve had an opportunity to learn from, there’s a bond you make when you make a run like this, so I told them about my emotional resurrection, so to speak, of that song, and it meant a lot to me, and that’s the message I wanted them to hear.”