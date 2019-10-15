Petition Created to Change NCAA Vote on Stripping UMHB’s 2016 National Title

WACO, TX – It has been a rough week for the UMHB Crusaders, after the NCAA stated they’re stripping their 2016 National Title. The NCAA’s decision came two days before UMHB’s game against ETBU, which could have been a major distraction to the players, potentially having a negative impact on their performance on Saturday.

However, the Crusaders were able to remain mentally tough, concentrating on their game against ETBU. It says a lot about the team’s character, having the ability to block out external factors, and concentrate on playing UMHB football, responding in a positive manner.

“I think it’s kind of a reflection of the things that we really cherish,” Pete Fredenburg said. “And the things that are really important to us, is that a mistake is not gonna define us, but what will is our response, and that’s exactly what we talked about, and that’s what our players did, they responded.”

In addition to the players responding positively to the situation, there has been an outpour of support for the UMHB football program. This past weekend, Frank Ditta, created an online petition, to change the NCAA’s vote, to strip UMHB’s 2016 National Title. Ditta played football for Pete Fredenburg, when he coached at Baylor University, then later joined Fredenburg’s coaching staff at UMHB. The link to Ditta’s petition is below.

https://www.change.org/p/ncaa-change-the-vote-by-the-ncaa-on-umhb