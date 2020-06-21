Preparation and Reaction is Key Against COVID-19

WACO, TX – While the future is unpredictable with COVID-19, athletic programs can prepare for it, by planning for anything possible. Baylor has done their due diligence, putting together a game plan against COVID-19. Athletic Director Mack Rhoades made an analogy on how preparing for COVID-19, is similar to battling an opponent in a game.

“COVID-19 is an unbelievably formidable opponent,” Mack Rhoades said. “And if you have a chance to overcome that opponent, you better take the time, with great preparation, have a great plan, be able to change maybe tweak that plan on the fly, and execute at a high level.”

