Prescott Holds Camp in His Hometown

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott held his annual camp in his home town of Haughton, Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon.

Prescott a star at Haughton High School, back in the day, enjoys being back home and can’t help but think about his biggest supporter, his Mom Peggy, who lost her battle to cancer in November of 2013.

“I’m sure she’d be proud honestly,” he said. “I don’t know what words I could say or what she would say but my mom sat right up there on the 50 yard line. Every game for 10 plus years, watching all three boys play so to just think about her being right there in the stands on the 50 yard line watching something different on this field And then I know she’d be proud.”

Prescott always knew he had the ability to play in the NFL and while he wants to help campers that have some of that same ability he wants them all to know that no dream is too big for them.

“If you have a kid like that, he kind of sticks out you understand that he may have that ability,” he said. “But here it’s deeper than that for me it’s about just make sure these kids believe in their dreams. Whether it’s going to the next level in football or whether it’s being an author, whether it’s being a teacher or an architect, whatever it may be, whatever their dream is — it doesn’t have to be football — but they can accomplish it.”

Prescott and The Cowboys will reports to Training Camp on July 26th in Oxnard, California.