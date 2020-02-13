Preview of TCU vs. No. 2 Lady Bears From the Ferrell Center

WACO, TX – The Lady Bears are the top dogs in the Big 12 conference, with TCU right behind them in second. Tonight’s matchup will be competitive, as the Horned Frogs have not lost a conference road game all season, and in their last meeting with Baylor, the Lady Bears won by nine points. However, it was Baylor’s first game without NaLyssa Smith, and Lauren Cox was not yet back to full strength.

In the last two games, Cox hasn’t lit up the scoreboard, but she’s combined for 11 assists and 12 rebounds. This season is new territory for Cox, since she’s the only true big, as opposed to last year with Kalani Brown. Brown has been in Waco the last few days, after getting traded in the WNBA from the L.A. Sparks to the Atlanta Dream, and she has a few words of wisdom for Cox.

“If there’s three of them on me, somebody’s open,” Kalani Brown said. “You know DiDi through the tournament, DiDi really shined with that, cutting to the basket and getting those points, so I think as long as they keep moving the ball, and she shoots that cutter, and now we have that backside shooter, that can hit that shot you know, so not too many teams can really double team like that, cuz you have to give up that three or that cutter.”