Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44