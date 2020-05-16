Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division

WACO, TX - It's fair to say that Michael Jordan has been reintroduced to a younger generation, who did not have the opportunity to see him play. Baylor's Freddie Gillespie has watched every episode of "The Last Dance," and is thrilled to know even more about Jordan, after studying his work ethic at a young age.

"When I was growing up, my Mom we were always talking about athletes," Freddie Gillespie said. "And she would always say, 'if you wanna know about work ethic, you have to look at Michael Jordan,' he had the ultimate work ethic and my Dad said the same thing."