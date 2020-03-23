Process of Rolling With The Punches, Waiting on NCAA/NBA Ruling

WACO, TX – The sports world is in limbo, and there’s been a domino effect from the NBA suspending the regular season, to the NCAA not making a decision yet, if winter athletes will get an extra year of eligibility. Junior basketball players such as Mark Vital, MaCio Teague and Tristan Clark, could declare for the NBA draft, but it’s difficult for them to decide what to do, since the eligibility issue is up in the air. Scott Drew talked about what that process would be like, if a player declares for the NBA draft.

“The next step with them would be selecting an agent,” Scott Drew said. “And getting ready for whenever the NBA would allow workouts, or whenever the NBA has a draft process that they’re ready to go through.”