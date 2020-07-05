Rangers Corey Kluber Throws Fire at Globe Life Field

WACO, TX – The Rangers played an intrasquad game today, and Corey Kluber finished with seven strikeouts in five innings. With the 60-game season, it will be key for the starting rotation to get in the groove early. As for Klubber, he won’t be changing his approach to the mound, despite the shortened season.

“A game in April, not putting it any less important than a game in September,” Corey Klubber said. “I think they all count the same, I mean obviously there’s more of an emphasis on every game now because there’s only 60 instead of 162, but I think once the game starts and once you’re in between the lines, I think that it’s still 27 outs still.”