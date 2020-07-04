Rangers First Practice at Globe Life Field

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX – The Rangers finally had the chance to play in their new ball park, Globe Life Field, under a new set of rules, with the strict COVID-19 guidelines. Almost everyone was cleared for practice, and once players got past the initial screening portion, a sense of normalcy started to set in. However, going through a new process for the first time, there’s always an adjustment period, but the Rangers coaching staff had a well suited game plan.

“They did a good job, everything flowed smoothly,” Chris Woodward said. “There wasn’t too many people in one area at one time, I felt like from a protocol standpoint it was pretty good, obviously I feel like we can always get better.”

