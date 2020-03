LUBBOCK, Texas — Join Ryan King and Tobin McDuff for Day 2 of the 2020 Rangers Spring Training Interactive.

We start at 1:00 p.m.

We’ll get an injury update on Willie Calhoun. We hear about Robinson Chririnos and his adjustment to returning on the roster. And, forgive the cliche, but as we talk about the position battle: who’s on first?

Check back shortly after the show for a replay.