Rangers Pitcher Tests Positive for COVID-19

WACO, TX – Texas Rangers left handed pitcher, Brett Martin, tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first player the club has identified with the virus. Martin is considered high risk, because he has type 1 diabetes, and before returning to practice, he’ll need a pair of negative COVID-19 tests, that were taken at least 24 hours apart.

“As soon as I found out, I reached out to him,” Chris Woodward said. “Just to see how he was feeling, making sure that he’s taking all the precautions, and making sure he’s communicating with our staff, as far as how he’s feeling.”