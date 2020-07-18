Rangers Playing for Hardware in Intrasquad Series

WACO, TX – The Rangers are putting in time at Globe Life Field, getting ready for the start of the season next week.

The team is playing in a three-game intrasquad series, and the winner will receive a trophy – and there’s a lot more on the line than just winning some hardware.

“There’s obviously more than just the trophy,” Chris Woodward said. “There’s a lot of bragging rights going on between the guys. But yeah, we actually have, it looks like the Lombardi Trophy, but with a baseball on top.”

“There’s a little bit of pride,” Kyle Gibson said. “But you want to win those three games and be on the winning team. Maybe at the end, Woody will surprise us at the end with a really cool little gesture or gift. But for right now, it’s a trophy that’s gonna stay in our locker room regardless.”