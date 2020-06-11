Rangers Select 2B Justin Foscue in First Round of 2020 MLB Draft

Texas Rangers Press Release:

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers tonight selected second baseman Justin Foscue with the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

The 21-year-old Foscue (pronounced FOSS-Q) played three seasons at Mississippi State University and was rated by Baseball America as the top college second baseman in the draft.

Over his three years at Mississippi State, the 6-foot, 203-pound Foscue batted .297 with 19 home runs and 96 RBI, and more walks (67) than strikeouts (57) over 141 games. As a sophomore in 2019, he slashed .331/.395/.564/.959 with 14 home runs and 60 RBI in 67 games, helping the Bulldogs reach the second round of the College World Series. The right-handed batter and thrower led the team in on-base percentage (.464), walks (15), and RBI (16) over 16 games during the shortened 2020 campaign.

Foscue began his college career as a third baseman before moving to second base. Last summer, he was the starting second baseman for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

The Alabama native was twice named Huntsville Player of the Year at Virgil Grissom High School, where he lettered four years in baseball and also played basketball.

The draft concludes on Thursday, June 11 with the second through fifth rounds. Coverage of day two begins at 4 p.m. CT on MLB Network and ESPN2. Texas has four selections on day two: 2nd round—50th overall; 3rd round—86th overall; 4th round—115th overall; 5th round—145th overall.