Rangers Select Josh Jung With 1st Round Pick

Arlington, Texas The Texas Rangers selected third baseman Josh Jung (pronounced Young) in the first round (8th overall) of the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

 

The 21-year-old Jung was named Big 12 Co-Player of the year at Texas Tech University, after posting a .332/.471/.609/1.080 (67-202) slash line with 21 2B, 11 HR, 53 RBI, and 49 BB/37 SO in his junior season. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Jung’s 21 doubles ranked 2nd in the Big 12 and 22nd nationally. Jung was one of 25 collegiate players on the semifinal list for the Golden Spikes award for a second straight season.

 

Jung hit .392/.491/.639/1.130 with 12 HR and 80 RBI during his sophomore campaign with the Red Raiders, earning All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (2nd Team), NCBWA (2nd Team), Baseball America (2nd Team), D1 Baseball (2nd Team), and Perfect Game (2nd Team). The right-handed batter and thrower was a unanimous First Team All-Big 12 honoree.

 

The San Antonio, Texas native graduated from MacArthur High School in northeast San Antonio. His father, Jeff, is a longtime football and baseball coach at MacArthur.

 

Texas will also have the 41st overall pick in the Competitive Balance Round A and the 50th overall pick in the draft’s second round, which both take place later tonight.

