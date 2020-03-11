Ranger’s Spring Training: Isiah Kiner-Falefa Turns the Page

SURPRISE, AZ – Isiah Kiner-Falefa was hitless his first 10 at bats at spring training, but turned things around shortly after. Chris Woodward never lost faith in Kiner-Falefa, who is now crushing the long ball.

“From the first at-bat he wasn’t getting results right away,” Chris Woodward said. “I just kind of stressed to him to kind of relax. Just let all that work you did show and shine.”

“Just seeing pitches well, have a good approach and do some damage up there,” Isiah Kiner-Falefa said. “Made some big adjustments of closing my staff off and I think that’s really benefitting me right now.”