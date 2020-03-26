Reigning National Champion Lady Bears: The Unfulfilled Season 2019-2020

WACO, TX – The reigning NCAA National Champion Lady Bears were having a historical season, and they’ll always wonder “what if,” after being denied the opportunity to defend their title, due to COVID-19. There’s nothing Kim Mulkey could say to her fourth year seniors to take the hurt away, but she can put into perspective, that what they accomplished is remarkable.

“You have a National Championship ring,” Kim Mulkey said. “And you have four Big 12 Championships, not to mention the three Big 12 Tournament Championships, and some players, some of the greatest, came back to try to win what you have.”​

The 2019-2020 season will be remembered for years to come, as Juicy Landrum set the NCAA single game three-point record, and Kim Mulkey captured her milestone 600th win, faster than any coach in history.