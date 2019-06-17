RGIII Shares how Fatherhood has Impacted his Life

Former Baylor Heisman winner, Robert Griffin III, was in town this weekend for his Quarterback Academy Camp at McLane Stadium. In the spirit of Father’s Day, RGIII told the media how being a Father has impacted his life.

“When Gloria and Reese were born,” Robert Griffin III said. “My wife will tell you, there’s nothing like that, there’s nothing like being a parent.”

RGIII wants his kids to carry on his legacy, and be proud to be a member of their family.

“It’s changed me in a way, now I’m not doing it for my Mom, my Dad, my sisters, my wife,” Robert Griffin III said. “I’m doing it for my children, because this is about their legacy, and I want them to be comfortable, but also be proud.”