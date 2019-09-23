Rhule Expected a Tough Game Against Rice

WACO, TX – The Bears wrapped up nonconference play on Saturday, beating Rice 21-13, to have a 3-0 record. There’s no doubt the Bears biggest test thus far, was against the Owls, as they rallied in the second half, scoring 10 points, only needing one more score to tie the game.

“We told them all week,” Matt Rhule said. “Hey guys, this is gonna be a fight, Rice didn’t like the way they played, I listend to their head coach in his press conference, and the sound of his voice. I stayed out on that field after the game, and shook every players hand on their team that I could, and told them you’re gonna win a lot of gmes if you keep doing what you did.”

In the third quarter, Baylor’s offensive production was limited, while the Owls capitalized on their opportunities.

“I’m glad that we learned from it on Sunday,” Matt Rhule said. “We just have to learn from it on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, we need to anticipate those things, but I knew that this was gonna be the hardest week of the year.”