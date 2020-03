WACO, TX – The Aggies won’t be hitting Blue Bell Park anytime soon, with the current status of NCAA spring sports. In addition to cancelling the remainder of the season, head coaches are not allowed to meet with their team for practice, and athletes are not allowed at certain facilities on campus.

“We’ve eliminated individual workouts,” Ross Bjork said. “So I can’t have student athletes come to my weight room over here, but we know they want to work out right.”