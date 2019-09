Robinson lost to Sweeny 11-1 in game three of the Regional Final on Friday, at Sam Houston State. The Rockets will bring back a solid group of seniors next year, however, Friday’s loss is still sinking in.

“We’ve got a good group returning,” Bryan Kent said. “That have a lot of playoff experience as well, it’s just so hard look forward to next year, having say goodby to a group of seniors, who’ve done a fantastic job.

