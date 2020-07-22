Roller Coaster Day for Local Coaches and Administrators

WACO, TX – High school coaches and administrators in our area have run the gamete of emotions today. This morning, the UIL announced that 6A and 5A school activities will be delayed through Labor Day, while 1A through 4A schools will start on schedule.

“I spoke with a couple of my football players early this morning,” Brian Bell said. “A couple of our quarterbacks, they were fired up texting me back ‘lets go,’ all excited.”

“On a scale of one to 10, when they came out with that announcement, I was at about a 20,” Kevin Hoffman said.

“Coach Cope did a really wonderful job on scheduling a lot of bigger schools sub varsity,” Sam Skidmore said. “But with the UIL’s announcement, he’s been scrambling all day picking up games.”

Everything changed around 2:30pm, when the McLennan County Public Health District ordered that all in person classes and school activities, will not occur until September 8th.

“I can’t imagine being a 15, 16, 17 year old kid,” Kevin Hoffman said. “And getting the passion that you have for sports, not just football, but to have that yanked out from underneath you, after you’re told by one organization that you’re good to go.”

McLennan County’s order impacted schedules on a deeper note, causing coaches to make schedule changes for the second time today.

“We were looking for a week one game,” Brian Bell said. “Searched all over, and finally found one, where literally, we scheduled the game, I locked it in, and 30 minutes later it came out, so I had to call him right back.”

Since McLennan County sports are delayed, it puts them at a disadvantage from opponents in other counties.

“I could scrimmage or play a game before I hit my district schedule,” Kevin Hoffman said. “Or I’m gonna be behind the eight ball, because I’m the only school in my district that’s in McLennan County.”