Rookies Excited for Cowboys vs. 49ers Preseason Game 1

OXNARD, CA – The Cowboys are getting ready for their preseason opener on Saturday night, against the 49ers in San Francisco. Backup quarterbacks Mike White and Cooper Rush, will both be competing, to see who will take one step closer, to being second string on the depth chart.

Quarterbacks coach Jon Kitna is excited for tomorrow night, as he knows players might be more relaxed in a game type environment, versus practice.

“In a lot of ways, preseason games can be a lot easier than practice,” Jon Kitna said. “Because if you can just get the offense going, get a first down and stuff, the defensive guys don’t have coaches coaching them in their ear.”

“We’ve talked about it in the quarterback room,” Mike White said. “This is really mine and Cooper’s season, so we’ve got to go in there prepared, make sure our groups are ready to roll, and compete, and most importantly, win the game.”