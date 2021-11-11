Salado ready for first round matchup against Rusk

SALADO, TX — The Salado Eagles are exactly in the winning groove that they would hope for going into the 2021 playoffs.

The team has won six of its last seven games, and will look to continue those winning ways in the bi-district game against Rusk.

“This teams comradery. They care about each other, a bunch of nobodies that don’t worry about being somebody they care about the guy next to him is is really what typifies them,” said head coach Alan Haire. “Not a lot of superstars, but a lot of kids that just care about each other and want to do good things for their teammates.”