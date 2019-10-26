San Saba shuts out Valley Mills 43-0 to stay unbeaten

San Saba visiting Valley Mills, looking to remain unbeaten and winning each game this season by an average of more than 58 points.

Valley Mills coming in with a gameplan of slowing down that Armadillo offense, but than plan was shot dead from the game’s first play from scrimmage.

San Saba quarterback Sean O’Keefe will dump of the screen pass to running back Eli Salinas and he will follow his blockers down the sideline for the game’s first score, just three seconds into the game.

But the night would get worse for the Eagles on the ensuing drive. Valley Mills’ offensive weapon, running back Spencer Eccleston gets the handoff and will be buried under a pile of bodies, coming out with a significant limp and be done for the night.

After stalling out on their 2nd drive the Armadillo offense would get rolling on the shoulders of Salinas moving down to the Eagle 15-yard-line. Salinas gets the handoff and hits the hole off the left side and gets down to the one. Ensuing play, Salinas will walk in for the score. Point after is no good, Armadillos lead 13-0 at the end of first quarter.

Early 2nd quarter, O’Keefe keeps it on the QB Power play, juking a defender and then right-sticking the safety, before taking it in for the touchdown. The Armadillos would try for two with a dive up the middle but Valley Mills stuffs it. San Saba extends the lead to 19-0.

Late in the 2nd quarter, San Saba drives it down to the Eagle eight-yard-line, then O’Keefe will hit Logan Glover on the wide receiver screen and he’ll take it it in for the score. San Saba leading 26-0 after the extra point and close out the half with a 21 yard field goal as the half expired, leading at halftime 29-0.

The Armadillos would continue to dominate the 2nd half with Eli Salinas busting open for an 80-yard touchdown run and another from 20 yards out. San Saba shuts out Valley Mills by a score of 43-0 to remain unbeaten.

San Saba will host Crawford next week, while Valley Mills travels to Hico.