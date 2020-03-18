San Saba State Semifinals ‘on hold’ teaches a life lesson

WACO, TX – The Armadillos are having a historic season, winning their first ever regional final, and advancing to the state semifinals, for the first time in program history. The UIL has postponed the state tournament, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving hope to San Saba’s boys basketball team, that they’ll get to play in the state semifinals.

“Complete torture,” Mark Kyle said. “You have no idea when you’re gonna play, no idea, anything.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented, putting a lot of pressure on head coach Mark Kyle, however, he’s persevering through this difficult time, hoping it will rub off on his players..

“We wanna win we’re competitors, but it’s not about W’s and L’s,” Mark Kyle said. “It’s about life lessons and teaching, and this is a hard life lesson, but it is one of those, and how I meet this challenge, hopefully it’ll go a long way to showing these kids, how they too can meet that challenge.”