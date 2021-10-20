Scott Drew highlights new team leaders at Big 12 Media Day

KANSAS CITY, MO — Despite some roster turnover ahead of the 2021-22 season, the Baylor Men’s Basketball team still has plenty of reason to be optimistic in terms of setting team goals.

The Bears will go into the season ranked eighth in the country, but after losing their top three scorers from a run to the national title, they will have to fill the holes left by the departure of Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell.

“We know it’s going to be a transition this year because we had basically for the last two years the same team and now our coaching staff there’s a lot of things we’ve had to go over that we didn’t have to go over last year,” said Scott Drew at Big 12 Media Day.

Similar to most of these situations, the loss of top players has allowed others to fill those roles.

“It’s allowed people like Flo Thamba, Matt Mayer, Adam Flagler, Jon, Everyday Jon we call him, to have opportunities to now move into those roles. In practice it’s extremely competitive. We have good depth, we have good talent,” Drew said.

Baylor will find out a lot about itself early on as well, with two games against teams ranked in the preseason top-15 in the non-conference schedule.