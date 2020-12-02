Scott Drew Joins Team Before Jimmy V Classic

WACO, TX — Baylor head coach, Scott Drew, is officially back with his team, after being in quarantine. Coach Drew joins the Bears before their first game in the Jimmy V Classic, against a top 10 team in Illinois. While Drew was gone, Jerome Tang served as the interim head coach, and everything ran like a well oiled machine.

“During the summer we prepared for this,” Davion Mitchell said. “No matter who is in or who is out, we are prepared for this, so I think that’s what’s helped us a lot.”

“Our guys executed a lot of tings offensively and defensively,” Scott Drew said. “I think that’s the advantage of going into the season with four returning starters, and I’m very blessed to have a staff that knows what they’re doing.”

