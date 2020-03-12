SEC,BIG Ten, AAC, Big 12 cancel basketball tournaments

KWKT - FOX 44
FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
According to the SEC,Big 12,Big Ten Conference, and ACC all basketball tournaments have been canceled.
ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020
The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.https://t.co/MeQMNScXKQ— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12, 2020
UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/UTlO4MTVxI— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 12, 2020
BREAKING: Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 and other conferences cancel basketball tournaments because of the coronavirus.Full AP coverage of college basketball: https://t.co/nVgZ7nwUmr— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) March 12, 2020
