LIVE TODAY: Could Hurricane Dorian impact college football?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – The first week of the college football season was packed full of surprises. So what’s in store for Week 2? Kayla Anderson breaks it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

Dorian’s Impact

The biggest story across the country right now is Hurricane Dorian. With the storm moving along the east coast could Dorian potentially impact some of this week’s SEC games? WKRN’s Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy joins the show to share the latest on where the storm is heading.

Rough Start in Knoxville

The Tennessee Volunteers opened the season with a stunning 38-30 loss to Georgia State, which also cost UT $950,000! The upset sent Vols fans into a frenzy. Could their week one shocker be a sign of things to come this year – or will Jeremy Pruitt’s squad rebound with a win over BYU?

Razorbacks looking for first SEC win since 2017

Arkansas squeaked by Portland State last weekend with a 20-13 win, but this week they’ll have a bigger test visiting Ole Miss. The Razorbacks haven’t won an SEC game since 2017, will their luck change this weekend?

Plus, Nick Kayal from ESPN 102.5 The Game in Nashville joins Kayla to discuss LSU taking on Texas in the first Top 10 matchup of the year, Texas A&M traveling to Clemson, Auburn’s new “Bo”, and more!

Watch Southeastern Stream Live

Join Kayla, Nick, and correspondents from across the SEC on a brand-new episode of Southeastern Stream Live! You can watch the show LIVE on this page at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST. If you don’t see the live player above you can watch it here.