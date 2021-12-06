Texas A&M Coaching Ties to Wake Forest

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Jimbo Fisher knows Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson very well, and the Aggies have two former Wake Forest coaches on their staff, in defensive coordinator Mike Elko and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci. The close ties with both teams will make the Gator Bowl an exciting game.

“Mike and I are still really good friends and we just talked two or three days ago,” Dave Clawson said. “Mike’s a tremendous coach. He is very innovative. He has an incredible knack of game planning and feeling how another team is going to attack him. He’s one of the very best defensive coordinators in the country.”

“It’s going to be challenging, they score a ton of points,” Jimbo Fisher said.” “They’ve got playmakers outside of quarterback. He really makes them go, but they can run, they’re a real balanced team and defense and special teams they’ve always done that.”